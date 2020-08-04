Advertisement

Beaver Dam’s Maty Wilke commits to the Badgers

First-team all-state guard picks Badgers over in-state rivals
By George Balekji
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the last four years Maty Wilke has done it all on the basketball court at Beaver Dam. For the next four, she’ll do the same 43 miles south in Madison.

Wilke, a first-team all-state guard verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team Tuesday evening on twitter.

“I also wanted to take a moment and thank all of the people who helped me become the player I am today and afforded me this opportunity. I want to thank my parents and family for always standing by me.”

Wilke wrote in a short statement on social media.

“Last but not least, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the sports I love and continue it as a Badgers. I can’t wait to start my new journey at Wisconsin.”

The Badger North player of the year averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 3.6 steals per game as a senior guard for Beaver Dam. A three-time state champion during her time in high school, Wilke and her teammates were poised to win a fourth straight before the WIAA halted the girl’s basketball state tournament due the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

The 5′10″ guard plays both ends of the floor with at a high level and has the athleticism to step in and contribute for the Badgers right away.

Two years removed from a 15 win season, Jonathan Tsipis will enter his fifth year as Wisconsin’s head coach and has a 44-79 overall record in Madison.

