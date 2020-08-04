Advertisement

Clorox wipes shortage to last into 2021

In this July 15, 2011 file photo, Clorox brand products line the shelf of a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York. Clorox Co.s net income plummeted nearly 40 percent in the fiscal first quarter Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011, largely because last years period included the benefit of selling a unit.
(CNN) - Clorox, the world’s largest producer of disinfectant cleaning materials, said their cleaning wipes will remain difficult to buy well into 2021.

The company dominates the $1 billion disinfectant wipes market with a 45% market share.

Clorox said it aggressively ramped up production, but that still won’t be enough to keep up with demand.

The company’s incoming CEO said it will now take a year to reach the supply level necessary to meet customer needs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming cold and flu season.

Demand for its product line boosted the company’s overall sales by 22%.

