Counsell: Murphy released from hospital after heart attack
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says bench coach Pat Murphy has been released from the hospital after suffering a heart attack during a team workout Saturday.
Brewers general manager David Stearns said Sunday that Murphy had received a stent at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee and was resting comfortably.
Counsell said the Brewers don’t plan to bring in a staff member to fill in while Murphy recovers. The 61-year-old Murphy is in his fifth season as the Brewers’ bench coach.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.