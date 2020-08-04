Darlington Police identify suspect involved in weekend hit-and-run spree

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Darlington Police Department is investigating a weekend hit-and-run spree that left multiple vehicles and property damaged in the city, according to a release issued Tuesday.

On Sunday, Aug. 2, at 3:26 a.m., officers became aware of the incident when a vehicle was reported damaged on Ohio Street. While the incident was being investigated, several other vehicles were found damaged, as well as a stop sign and some lawns.

According to police a suspect has been identified as Mateo Domingo-Carmelo, age 41, of Darlington, however the incident remains under investigation.

Domingo-Carmelo faces charges of operating without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, hit and run to an unattended vehicle, failure to notify the police of an accident, reckless driving-endanger safety, operating an unauthorized vehicle in a park and obstructing an officer, police say.

Police say nobody was injured but seven vehicles sustained damage.

