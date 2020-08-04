DHS responds to Sen. Nass’ “dramatically flawed data” assertion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In response to Wisconsin State Sen. Nass’ assertion of “dramatically flawed data” used by the Department of Health Services, DHS told NBC15 Monday that all COVID-19 data – positive and negative results – is processed into the system.

In an email to NBC15, DHS Communications Specialist Elizabeth Goodsitt explained that local health departments have fallen behind in their ability or process negative COVID-19 test results because of increased testing volume and the recent surge of cases. Last month, 17,000 negative tests were unaccounted for but have since been added to DHS’s tracker.

“So, there is a backlog, but the backlog is only to clean up the data so we can report the most accurate information possible,” Goodsitt said in her email.

Goodsitt said it is important to note that the backlog does not have any effect on the notification of results to patients. She said positive cases continue to be prioritized, though, so local health departments can begin disease investigation and subsequent contact tracing work.

According to Goodsitt, DHS is hiring an additional 15 people to support local health departments in processing the negative cases. She said DHS is also evaluating ways to change how data on the number of people with test results is reported.

“As we continue to increase our testing even further, we want to make sure our data is accurately reflected as soon as possible,” she said.

Goodsitt encourages people to look at each day’s COVID-19 update as a “snapshot in time,” but to really focus on the seven and 14-day trends to see the full picture of cases statewide.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.