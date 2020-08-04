“Do Good Wisconsin” collecting school supplies for teachers statewide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Even though some students in Wisconsin are learning virtually this fall, school supplies are still in high demand.

The group “Do Good Wisconsin” is collecting school supplies for students all over the state. Last year, they helped stock classrooms for 105 teachers. This year, their goal was to help 250 teachers. But the response has been overwhelming as they’ve received requests from more than 600 teachers from all over the state, from Ashland to Racine to everywhere in between.

“We did not expect 640 applications from around the state. That is amazing, that is awesome and hopefully this keeps growing and we can get more supplies for teachers, and that’s really what we need is to get more supplies so we can help these teachers right now,” said Do Good Wisconsin co-founder Brian Herbst.

Even though some Wisconsin students won’t physically be in the classroom this fall, “Do Good Wisconsin” co-founder Eric Salzwedel says the students will eventually be back.

“The fact is that some point kids are going to be back in the school district and these teachers will need as much support as they possibly can (get),” said Salzwedel. “We know teachers spend a lot of their own money for their own classrooms and their kids. So, as important as it is to support the students going to school, we wanted to support some of these teachers,”

“Do Good Wisconsin” is collecting supplies through August 15th. In the days after, they will be hand delivering boxes across the state.

Highly requested items include: pencils, pens, markers, dry erase markers, highlighters, Post-it notes, erasers, Play-Doh, rulers, folders, 2-3″ binders, sharpies, notebooks, hand sanitizer, construction paper, glue sticks, flair pens, Kleenex, crayons, Lysol wipes, scissors, and tape.

If you are interested in donating, you can email dogoodwisconsin@gmail.com.

