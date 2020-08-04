Advertisement

Driver with drug paraphernalia in car arrested after hitting police vehicle

A woman was arrested Monday night after hitting a police car that was carrying an arrestee
A driver failed to yield the right of way and hit a police vehicle.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver who failed to yield the right of way and hit a Tomah Police Department patrol vehicle with an arrestee inside was arrested Monday night.

On Monday around 8:20 p.m., the Monroe County Communications Center received a report of a two vehicle crash on State Highway 16 at the Interstate 90 exit eastbound off ramp, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies investigated and learned 36-year-old Briena Schultz from Stoddard, Wisconsin turned left but failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign at the exit 28 eastbound off ramp. She was in a 2008 Dodge Avenger.

The sheriff’s office said Schultz’s car then hit a Tomah Police Department patrol vehicle heading westbound on State Highway 16. An arrestee was being transported to the Monroe County Jail in the patrol vehicle. The officer and arrestee, as well as Schultz and her passenger were all uninjured.

A Monroe County K9 unit was used during the crash investigation and uncovered THC and drug paraphernalia in Schultz’s car. Schultz admitted she had smoked marijuana before the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Schultz was arrested for Operating with a Controlled Substance (2nd) after a field sobriety test, and was cited for possession of THC, failure to yield right of way, and inattentive driving.

The case is still under investigation by the Monroe county Sheriff’s Office.

