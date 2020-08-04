Evers: No plan to close schools, will let locals decide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers says he has no secret plans to ban in-person instruction for Wisconsin’s K-12 students this fall.

Republican lawmakers are worried that Evers is planning to order schools to close their doors and offer online instruction only as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. But the governor told reporters during a video conference Tuesday that he has no plans for such a move and he’s leaving it up to local school districts to make their own decisions.

Evers said he is pleased that school districts are involving community members in their re-opening decisions. He said he thinks the process is going well and that the vast majority of schools are looking at many different options, not only remote learning.

The governor told reporters that the mask mandate is statewide because the virus is everywhere, however different school districts have different needs. Evers said some schools already have smaller class sizes where it may be easier to keep kids distant, while other schools may not have that opportunity.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he’s still afraid Evers will cave to pressure from liberal groups and shut schools down.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.