Families struggle with virtual learning as Wisconsin looks at broadband expansion

ELLENBORO, Wis. (WMTV) - Online learning has been difficult for families lacking an internet connection.

With many districts going back to school virtually in the fall, many fears and concerns linger about how these families will make it work.

“At first, she looked at it with great enthusiasm,” Jessie Lee-Jones said of her six-year-old daughter. “But then as she learned that she wasn’t connecting the same way her other classmates were, you could slowly watch her losing interest.”

On Monday, August 3, NBC15 News investigates the issues families across our state are experiencing when it comes to connecting to the internet during the pandemic and what state officials are doing to try and close the gap as a new school year quickly approaches.

“The access gap getting larger is a bigger concern that I have other than the experience of my family,” Jessie’s husband Garrett Jones said.

Watch Elise Romas’s special report, “Access for All” only on NBC15 News at 10, Monday, Aug. 3.

