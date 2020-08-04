Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing offered in Sauk County

(WIFR)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County is offering free COVID-19 tests through the month of August. These are not antibody tests and will not tell you if you previously had the virus.

Testing Mondays from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Spring Green Fire/EMS 327 S Winsted St, Spring Green, WI 53588. Appointments are required, call 608-393-2413

Testing Tuesdays from 8:00 a.m. - Noon. Reedsburg Ambulance Service 230 Railroad St, Reedsburg WI 53959 Appointments are required. Register online https://forms.gle/m6xoEA5SkMgW8RA18.

Testing Wednesdays from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sauk Prairie Healthcare Wellspring Drive Through Bay, 95 Lincoln Ave, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578. Upcoming Testing dates: August 5th, August 12th, August 19th, August 26th.  Appointments are required. Appointment booking for each testing date will open on the Thursday before starting at noon. To make an appointment call 608-643-7603.

For a map of current testing sites, please visit the SCPH website: https://saukpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=ac82dfb598dd4a84a80e1c43eddf0ff7

