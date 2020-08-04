Advertisement

Goodman’s Jewelers reopens two months after State Street looting

Goodman's Jewelers suffered tens of thousands of dollars in damage during the first night of unrest in late May.
Goodman's Jewelers suffered tens of thousands of dollars in damage during the first night of unrest in late May.(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Goodman's Jewelers is back in business after looters targeted the State Street storefront two months ago when unrest broke out across the downtown area.

While Monday was the jewelers’ “soft opening,” and their antique cabinets have been refurbished, there are still a lot of other repairs that need to be done. In the meantime, the shop windows will remain boarded up.

“Until we got the front door, we didn’t think it would be right to take the boards down but leave a boarded-up door,” said store owner John Hayes.

Hayes said the front door is currently being made in Michigan.

Authorities arrested at least one person in connection to the looting at Goodman's where $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen. Kelsey Nelson was arrested in late June on a burglary charge.

MPD says surveillance video caught him kicking a display and stealing several items.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Doctors warn of lasting COVID-19 effects

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A new study shows 87 percent of people hospitalized for coronavirus reported symptoms lingering for more than two months after they first felt sick.

News

Prosecutor seeking Trump’s taxes cites probe of his business

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Manhattan prosecutor trying to get President Donald Trump’s tax returns told a judge that he was justified in demanding them, citing public reports of “extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.”

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Graffiti on Wisconsin Veterans Museum to be removed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Graffiti spray painted on the outside of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum located directly across the street from the state Capitol will be removed starting this week.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin election head: ‘Don’t wait’ on mailing ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is urging voters not to wait to return their ballot for the Aug. 11 statewide primary, given high demand and possible mailing delays.

News

Father arrested in fatal stabbing of young Madison girl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Madison police have confirmed the man in custody for the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old girl in Madison is her father.

News

Madison Police investigating two shots fired incidents overnight

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Officers responded two Madison's north and east side for the gunshot reports.

News

U.S. Marine from Wisconsin one of 8 presumed dead after training accident

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
19-year-old Private First Class Evan Bath from Oak Creek was identified Monday morning.

News

Madison School District SRO report reveals racial disparities in school arrests

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

UPDATE: Madison teen gone again after being found overnight

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
15-year-old Sadie Schroeder was home for only a few hours before the teen ran away again.