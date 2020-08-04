Goodman’s Jewelers reopens two months after State Street looting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Goodman's Jewelers is back in business after looters targeted the State Street storefront two months ago when unrest broke out across the downtown area.

While Monday was the jewelers’ “soft opening,” and their antique cabinets have been refurbished, there are still a lot of other repairs that need to be done. In the meantime, the shop windows will remain boarded up.

“Until we got the front door, we didn’t think it would be right to take the boards down but leave a boarded-up door,” said store owner John Hayes.

Hayes said the front door is currently being made in Michigan.

Authorities arrested at least one person in connection to the looting at Goodman's where $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen. Kelsey Nelson was arrested in late June on a burglary charge.

MPD says surveillance video caught him kicking a display and stealing several items.

