Jefferson Police request public’s help in identifying armed robbers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jefferson County Police are searching for a man and woman involved in an armed robbery of Lake Mills Travel Plaza Monday night.

Police say the male and female – both white - entered the gas station as it was closing. The male was holding a revolver while the female when behind the counter to take money from the cash register.

In security camera footage, the male can be seen wearing a glove and has a large tattoo of a wolf on his left arm. The female is seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, Adidas three stripe pants and a Nike drawstring backpack. She was also wearing a face covering.

Police are requesting help from the public in identify the suspects. Contact Detective Kleist at 920-674-7312 with information.

