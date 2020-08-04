Local organizations and police call for community to come together to stop gun violence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In just the first three days of August, Madison saw six shots fired incidents across the city.

The incidents of gun violence happened after a record number of shots fired incidents in July. In a single week that month, two fatal shootings and 15 shots fired incidents were reported and 148 shell casings were recovered.

In several incidents over the weekend, houses and cars were struck by bullets. In one incident, on Ellen Ave. Sunday night, three bullets struck a house and several shell casings were found in the road.

“Everyone is feeling shell-shocked,” said Erin Lutz, who lives on Ellen Ave. Lutz said she was outside with her sister when they heard the gunshots.

“We know in time we’re going to heal from this, but one day at a time and it’s a frightening feeling right now,” Lutz said.

Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said the level of gun violence puts the entire community at great risk.

“With the volume of shots being fired and the volume of incidents, it’s really something that I don’t think anybody in the community should accept or tolerate,” Wahl said.

Police and local organizations are calling for a stronger community response to stop gun violence.

“When are we going to get sick of a 5-year-old kid being killed by gun violence?” asked Tutankhamun “Coach” Assad, founder of The Mellowhood Foundation.

Assad started The Mellowhood Foundation in 2014 to strengthen struggling communities in the Meadowood area.

Assad said he feels the effects of gun violence firsthand.

“Every time I hear it’s a young person, I may know them, I may have crossed paths with them, I maybe have even mentored them,” he said, adding, “I consider them my children, and it kills me.”

Assad said people have to look at the root causes of violence.

“What goes through the mind of a young black, brown or white person so much that they will pick up a gun with no regard for the consequences and try to kill somebody?” he said.

After the wave of recent Black Lives Matter protests, Assad wants to see the same energy directed at violence within neighborhoods, not just between the Black community and police.

“I don’t hear anybody saying if black lives matter, we gotta treat ours like we matter,” Assad explained.

Chief Wahl also wants to prioritize prevention, but between COVID-19 and recent protests, he said the police department is stretched thin.

“We have a number of officers in positions and functions that really work to build relationships and build trust,” Wahl said, citing neighborhood officers and gang officers. Recently, however, Wahl said, “Many of those officers in those positions have been pulled for other duties.”

Wahl also said the department’s work with community organizations is a valuable partnership. He said police rely on these groups to help with early intervention and prevention efforts.

Both Wahl and Assad said it is going to take a bigger community effort to make change.

“We need to do more collectively. One person can’t do all this,” Assad said.

“I think anything the community can do at any level to really stand up and have a voice saying, ‘This is not okay, this is not acceptable,’ I think is important,” Wahl added.

Police are still investigating several of the shots fired incidents over the weekend. They ask anyone with information to contact Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

