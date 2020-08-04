Madison committee to consider banning police from using tear gas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. the Madison Common Council Executive Committee will be the first of three groups to assess legislation that would prohibit police officers from using tear gas.

One piece of legislation would ban tear gas, projectiles and pepper spray; another would only ban tear gas, but also requests officers to write a report of when and why they have used tear gas in the past. The second proposal also asks the Madison Police Dept. to look at alternative options to tear gas when attempting to control a crowd.

These two proposals will go before three different committees; the Common Council Executive Committee (CCEC), the Public Safety Committee (PSC) and the Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC). Each of these groups will vote on a recommendation with comments that will then be passed on to the Common Council.

After the legislation passes through the committees, those three recommendations will head back to the Common Council for the alders’ final vote in September 2020 at the earliest.

The public is welcome to issue comments at any of these meetings.

