Madison firefighters search for local artist for mural project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all artists! Madison’s Fire Station 6 is searching for a local artist for a mural project using repurposed materials in the station.

The firefighters at the south side station, located on West Badger Road, are looking to beautify the building through the work of a local artist or artists, according to a press release from the City of Madison Fire Department.

Two wooden boards which once held maps will serve as the canvases for the community mural. The station is hoping the mural will display the diversity of the south side, working from the theme “Unity Through Community.”

According to the release, the crews at Station 6 are supporters of the Southside Raiders football team, whose emblem is on the side of a fire truck. Members of Sable Flames also provide volunteer EMT services at the team’s games.

The release provided additional details about the station’s involvement in the community, including participating in the annual Juneteenth parade, volunteering at the Urban League of Greater Madison, and serving dinners at the Catholic Multicultural Center.

Interested artists should be based in Madison, and will receive up to $500.00 in private funds for their work. Submissions are accepted through Aug. 21. For details on how to submit, head to the City of Madison website.

