Advertisement

Madison Mallards General Manager hangs up his cleats

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After ten years with the team, Madison Mallards General Manager Tyler Isham announced Monday he is stepping down from his role to focus on family.

In a letter to fans, Isham wrote, “I have made my decision to pursue other professional opportunities in order to spend more time with my growing family.”

Letter to fans
Letter to fans(Madison Mallards)

Mallards President Vern Stenman will oversee day-to-day operations moving forward.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Packers offer fans new way to show support as training begins

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans won’t be able to attend the Packers’ Training Camp, but the team is inviting fans to share the excitement for the upcoming season in a new way: through letters sent directly to the team.

Sports

Bucks head coach named co-recipient of Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Milwaukee Bucks’ head coach has been named a co-recipient of the 2020 Michael H. Goldberg National Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year award.

Sports

Brewers-Cardinals Sunday doubleheader now postponed

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
From surprising to expected by baseball fans, the anticipated home opener for the Milwaukee Brewers will have to wait one more day. Reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, The Brewers-Cardinals doubleheader in Milwaukee on Sunday which includedFriday’s make up game has been postponed as well.

News

Brewers Lorenzo Cain opts out of remaining 2020 MLB season

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT
|
By Gretchen Gerlach , Associated Press and George Balekji
The list of professional athletes opting out of their 2020 sporting seasons is steadily growing.

Latest News

Sports

Antetokounmpo, Bucks return with 119-112 win over Celtics

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo converted a tiebreaking three-point play with 1:28 left on an overturned call that kept him in the game and helped the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 119-112 on Friday night.

Sports

Rock Valley Conference postpones sports until spring

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT
The Rock Valley Conference has decided to postpone sports until the spring.

Sports

Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics players kneel during national anthem

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Both Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics players took a knee during the national anthem at the top of Friday’s doubleheader.

High School

Badger Conference cancels fall season

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Another area high school athletic league has opted to cancel fall sports this year as schools continue to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Mlb

Brewers home opener against Cardinals postponed, will play Saturday

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Brewers home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals has reportedly been postponed.

Sports

Packers put Crosby, two others on COVID-19 reserve list

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Green Bay Packers have placed veteran kicker Mason Crosby, tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive tackle Trevyon Hester on their COVID-19 reserve list.