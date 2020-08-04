Madison Mallards General Manager hangs up his cleats
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After ten years with the team, Madison Mallards General Manager Tyler Isham announced Monday he is stepping down from his role to focus on family.
In a letter to fans, Isham wrote, “I have made my decision to pursue other professional opportunities in order to spend more time with my growing family.”
Mallards President Vern Stenman will oversee day-to-day operations moving forward.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.