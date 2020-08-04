Madison Mallards General Manager hangs up his cleats

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After ten years with the team, Madison Mallards General Manager Tyler Isham announced Monday he is stepping down from his role to focus on family.

In a letter to fans, Isham wrote, “I have made my decision to pursue other professional opportunities in order to spend more time with my growing family.”

Letter to fans (Madison Mallards)

Mallards President Vern Stenman will oversee day-to-day operations moving forward.

