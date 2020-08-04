Madison man arrested for lizzard-napping, says victim owed him a bearded dragon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman says it was an old acquaintance who punched her and stole her bearded dragon on July 28, according to Madison Police.

The suspect, Samuel J. Scott, struck the victim in the face multiple times before getting in a car with the reptile, “Diamond,” and driving off.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, the victim had a cut above her eye and was bleeding profusely. The victim explained she knew the 26-year-old Madison suspect as they both have a common interest: bearded dragons.

On Thursday, MPD was informed Scott had been arrested by McFarland Police and was booked into the Dane County Jail.

When an officer went to the jail to interview him, Scott explained his side of the story. He did not deny punching the victim or taking the lizard, but indicated the victim owed him a bearded dragon as the one he had, “Zilla,” died in the care of the victim and her boyfriend.

According to police, the victim’s boyfriend said “Zilla” had been in their care but the lizard’s death was not intentional.

Scott was tentatively charged with several crimes including battery, disorderly conduct and theft.

He still has not disclosed where the stolen reptile is.

