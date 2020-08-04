Advertisement

Madison man charged with homicide for stabbing 13-year-old daughter to death: Complaint

A Madison man was charged with homicide after prosecutors say he stabbed his 13-year-old daughter to death and injured the child’s mother.
Travis M. Christianson
Travis M. Christianson(Dane Co. Jail)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A criminal complaint states that Travis M. Christianson, 44, was charged with first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and attempt first degree intentional homicide, domestic assessments, use of a dangerous weapon on Tuesday. Christianson is being held on $1 million cash bond, according to online court records.

According to the complaint, Christianson, his wife and their daughter were at their home in Madison on July 30 when Christianson appeared to start to go to his car in order to get beer. His wife insisted to him that he stay, as he was intoxicated and did not want him to drive.

The wife later told investigators that she threatened to leave him if he drove that night. It appears Christianson decided to stay put, and the mother drove to Pick N’ Save for the beer.

When she arrived at the store, the liquor department was closed. She decided to return home, according to the complaint.

But when she returned and opened the door, Christianson was standing in front of her with a 12-inch-long knife. Christianson began to attack her, eventually stabbing her twice, according to the complaint.

During the attack, the mother asked him what happened to their 13-year-old daughter, and he replied, “I already killed her,” according to the complaint.

The mother then got a hold of the handle of the knife and took it from Christianson. She left the home and called someone to call the police.

When Madison police officers arrived, they found the injured mother. She directed officers to their home.

That’s where officers found Christianson. He was unresponsive to their questions, and instead started to walk towards them. MPD officers decided to use a Taser on him, which they successfully did. Christianson was then arrested.

Inside the home, officers entered the home’s bathroom, where they found the 13-year-old daughter submerged in water and blood, according to the complaint.

The officers noticed stab wounds to her chest, arms and neck, the complaint states. The child was later pronounced dead.

Christianson will be back in Dane County Court on Aug. 28 for his preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

