Madison man pleads guilty to armed robbery, sentenced to seven years in federal prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old Madison man was sentenced to seven years behind federal bars Tuesday after pleading guilty to armed robbery of a Madison bank.

Stanley Griffin robbed a U.S. Bank branch at 6401 Cottage Grove Road on July 9, 2019. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the victims reported that Griffin pointed a handgun at the teller. He did not disguise his face and the incident was caught on security tapes. Images from the tape were shared with the public in hopes of identifying the robber.

A month later, a citizen witness told the Madison Police Department that Griffin had stolen the car he had just sold her. She also told police that he told her he robbed the U.S. Bank. The witness said he owned the same sweatshirt that was worn by the robber in the bank’s video.

When MPD issued an alert to law enforcement agencies, Griffin’s probation agent from Illinois contacted MPD and told them he was positive the robber was Griffin.

The charge against Griffin was the result of an investigation conducted by the Madison Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rita M. Rumbelow.

