More than 900 workers needed for Wisconsin polls

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin election clerks need more than 900 additional workers for the Aug. 11 statewide primary.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Tuesday put out a call for more volunteers to step forward to work the polls in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wisconsin chief elections official Meagan Wolfe says the shortage of poll workers is driven by older people with underlying health conditions not being willing to volunteer.

Local clerks identified a shortage of 938 poll workers in 153 communities across the state. Some of the largest shortages were in Green Bay, Pewaukee and Appleton.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.