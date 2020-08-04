Packers offer fans new way to show support as training begins

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans won’t be able to attend the Packers’ Training Camp, but the team is inviting fans to share the excitement for the upcoming season in a new way: through letters sent directly to the team.

Beginning Monday, fans can submit encouraging letters, drawings and notes to cheer on the Packers as they begin training for the season as part of the “Letters to Lambeau” program. The program will last through the ed of training camp.

Fans can visit pckrs.com/letters and download the letter or drawing template to create custom messages to individual players and the team. The letters can be uploaded at pckrs.com/letters, sent through email to letterstolambeau@packers.com or mailed directly to the Packers at Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307.

Selected submissions may be featured on packers.com and on the Packers’ social media platforms. Some lucky letter senders will be picked to receive a prize, including a digital message from a Packers player, a custom jersey, autographed Packers item or a $50 Packers Pro Shop gift card.

For more information, visit pckrs.com/letters.

