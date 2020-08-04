Percent of positive COVID-19 cases plummets to lowest in almost a month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percent of positive new tests plummeted to the lowest number recorded in almost a month, health officials reported Tuesday.

The percent of positive tests dropped to 4 percent on Tuesday, the lowest recorded since July 7, according to numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The drop comes as the DHS reports it processed just over 17,400 tests, the highest number of tests processed in over two weeks.

DHS (DHS)

DHS reported 12 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 961 in Wisconsin. That is about 1.7 percent of all patients who tested positive to the virus.

The average number of new coronavirus cases also dipped, coming in at a two-week low of 840. DHS reported 728 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, which is higher than on Monday but lower than on any day since July 28.

The current daily testing capacity currently rests at just over 24,000 at 83 labs across the state.

