Police preparing for unknowns at Democratic convention

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Police Department doesn’t know how many people will show up for the scaled-back Democratic National Convention that begins in less than two weeks.

But Police Chief Alfonso Morales said Tuesday that the department is prepared to handle protests without using tear gas.

The chief was ordered by the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission last month to discontinue the use of pepper spray and tear gas.

Morales said at a Milwaukee Press Club event that he doesn’t know how many participants or protesters will attend. Original estimates were for around 50,000 delegates and other attendees, but now only a few hundred are expected.

