Red Cross urging people to donate convalescent plasma

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Red Cross is calling on people who have had coronavirus to donate their convalescent plasma. According to the Red Cross, it is distributing more convalescent plasma than donations coming in.

If you have had COVID-19, health officials say there are antibodies in your blood that help fight the infection. The plasma in the blood from coronavirus survivors is given to people battling the virus in hopes that they recover.

As the virus continues to spread, more convalescent plasma is needed. In the last month the Red Cross has seen hospital demand more than double.

“I’m sure people that are in the hospital, are on respirators, that are severely sickened with coronavirus are super appreciative, I’m sure their families are appreciative to a donor that is selflessly giving what they can,” Laura McGuire, External Communications Manager Red Cross, said.

To donate convalescent plasma you need to have had a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and then recovered, which means no symptoms for at least two weeks. If you haven’t had COVID-19 you can still donate blood. The Red Cross is testing all blood donations for antibodies for coronavirus. If you test positive for antibodies it is important to note that does not translate to a positive diagnosis, it means you have been exposed to the virus.

If you want to donate convalescent plasma or blood you can sign up for an appointment here.

