Report: Kanye West makes last-minute push to appear on Wisconsin presidential ballot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an effort to further his third-party presidential campaign, Kanye West is now trying to get on the Wisconsin Ballot according to reporting by New York Magazine.

West has reportedly hired the petitioning firm Let the Voters Decide to get the 2,000 valid signatures needed to appear on the ballot. He has until Tuesday at 5 p.m. To make it happen, the firm has deployed 45 people in the state.

The rapper is also trying to get on ballots in swing state Ohio, as well as Arkansas and West Virginia.

Kanye announced his campaign on the Fourth of July, tweeting:

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

