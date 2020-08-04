Advertisement

United Way of Dane County to donate 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to local organizations

(KOTA)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - United Way of Dane County, State Line Distillery and Madison distillery are teaming up to distribute hand sanitizer to local organizations in need.

United Way of Dane County announced the partnership in a release Tuesday, stating their goal is to donate 1,000 gallons of sanitizer throughout Dane County. Through the partnership, State Line Distillery will donate a case of hand sanitizer for every five cases of sanitizer purchased.

To participate, visit www.statelinedistillery.com/shop to purchase hand sanitizer. At checkout, indicate if you would like an in-kind tax receipt for your donation. After that, State Line will take care of getting the sanitizer to United Way of Dane County.

