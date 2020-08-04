VomFASS permanently closing State Street location

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - VomFASS says it is permanently closing its location on State Street in Madison.

The owners posted to social media Tuesday saying that they will be liquidating everything in the store, including non-food items, starting Aug. 9 from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

VomFASS will also be open on Aug. 12 through Aug. 14 from noon to 5 p.m.

“It was an extremely difficult decision but one that could no longer be delayed. We can’t tell you how much we’ve loved being here to offer you the most amazing and unique products in the world, making many friends along the way. We thank you all for your patronage for the past 5+ years,” according to the owners.

