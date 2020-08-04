Waunakee School District reverses decision on all-virtual start to school year for K-4 students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During a Board of Education meeting Monday, the Waunakee School District voted to reverse its decision on an all-virtual start to the school year for K-4 students.

In a 4-3 vote, the board voted to adopt a four-day in-person hybrid school week for students in grades K-4, with half days on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

There will be a.m. and p.m. sections, and Wednesday will be used for remote learning while the schools are cleaned. Members of the same household will be placed in the same section.

The board voted unanimously to keep students in grades 5-12 learning virtually for the beginning of the school year.

Parents of K-4 students will still have the option to opt for all-virtual learning.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.