Wisconsin DNR says murder hornet-like insect is actually harmless

The cicada killer
The cicada killer(Mark Lehigh | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you think you’ve seen murder hornets in Wisconsin - the state DNR says wait one moment.

The DNR explained in a social media post Tuesday that what you might’ve seen may in fact be the native insect known as the “cicada killer.”

Cicada killers are described as a large, yellow wasps that resembles a yellow jacket. The DNR says they are usually docile and harmless to humans.

The “killer” part of its name refers to its predatory relationship with cicadas.

“Given the news about the so-called murder hornets, you were probably alarmed,” according to the DNR. “Fortunately for Wisconsin and much of the Midwest, murder hornets have not yet been found in the region.”

The murder hornet, meanwhile, has gained attention recently after the hornets were spotted in the Pacific Northwest and elsewhere, where farmers recounted the hornets decimating honey bee populations.

So far, honey bees in Wisconsin appear to be in luck.

