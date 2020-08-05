Advertisement

6-year-old girl dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee

A 6-year-old girl in Madison County, Tennessee has died after testing positive for coronavirus.
Medical facility (FILE)
Medical facility (FILE)(WVIR)
By WMC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 6-year-old girl in Madison County, Tennessee has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, the girl died Tuesday.

Across Madison County, 17 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and two are currently on ventilators. Nineteen people have died.

This is the second child in west Tennessee to die after testing positive for COVID-19.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital said a child under the age of 18 who tested positive for the coronavirus died from an underlying condition last month.

That child was a patient of Le Bonheur and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It’s not clear if the Madison County girl had any underlying conditions. No other information has been released at this time.

#CoronavirusUpdate: As of 10 a.m. today, we have 1265 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Madison County—up 30 from...

Posted by Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department on Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kanye West’s candidacy under review

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Elise Romas
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will review Kayne West's candidacy forms.

Coronavirus

Helbachs Coffee at risk of losing food and drink license for defying mask mandate

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Helbachs Coffee in Middleton is at risk of losing its food and drink license after it defied enforcing Dane County’s mask mandate at the business.

News

Gov. Evers Announces Federal Disaster Aid Resources for St. Croix County

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that residents and businesses in St. Croix County affected by the severe storms June 28 through July 1, 2020 can apply for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA).

National

Negligence probed in deadly Beirut blast amid public anger

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
The Lebanese government says it is putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

Coronavirus

Noah’s Ark Water Park closes for rest of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Noah’s Ark Waterpark has decided to close for the rest of the 2020 season, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Latest News

National

FAA: Boeing pressured safety workers at SC aircraft plant

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The FAA wants to fine Boeing $1.25 million, saying company managers pressured employees who were doing safety-related work for the agency at a South Carolina plant.

News

Gov. Evers mobilizes Wisconsin National Guard to work as poll workers

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

New MMSD Superintendent shares goals during first week

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Elise Romas
Dr. Carlton Jenkins addresses media for the first time, talks about goals for the district

News

RADIO CALL: Listen as a Madison police sergeant heads into Garner Park during the shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Big Ten releases conference football schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hour ago