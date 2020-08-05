6-year-old girl dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 6-year-old girl in Madison County, Tennessee has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, the girl died Tuesday.

Across Madison County, 17 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and two are currently on ventilators. Nineteen people have died.

This is the second child in west Tennessee to die after testing positive for COVID-19.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital said a child under the age of 18 who tested positive for the coronavirus died from an underlying condition last month.

That child was a patient of Le Bonheur and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It’s not clear if the Madison County girl had any underlying conditions. No other information has been released at this time.

