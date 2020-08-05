Badgers prepare for season without fans as Big Ten releases schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers are preparing for a football season without fans at Camp Randall, they announced on Wednesday.

Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said that if the season is played as currently scheduled, UW is preparing for no fans at Camp Randall in the fall. This comes after the Big Ten announced the conference-only football schedule Wednesday morning.

In a letter to football season ticket holders, Alvarez wrote, “Like you, I have been paying close attention to the case numbers in our community and we are preparing for the reality that it will not be appropriate for thousands of fans to gather in Camp Randall on Saturdays this fall.”

Alvarez also wrote that he is appreciative that 85 percent of season ticket holders ordered season tickets again this year.

He went on to say that depending on what the football season looks like, there are potential losses of upwards of 60 million dollars. He asked season ticket holders to reinvest their season ticket into a donation for 2020 as part of the Badger Legacy Campaign. For more information on the campaign, click here.

