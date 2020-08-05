Advertisement

Badgers prepare for season without fans as Big Ten releases schedule

Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said it will not be appropriate for thousands to gather at Camp Randall this season
(WBAY)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers are preparing for a football season without fans at Camp Randall, they announced on Wednesday.

Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said that if the season is played as currently scheduled, UW is preparing for no fans at Camp Randall in the fall. This comes after the Big Ten announced the conference-only football schedule Wednesday morning.

In a letter to football season ticket holders, Alvarez wrote, “Like you, I have been paying close attention to the case numbers in our community and we are preparing for the reality that it will not be appropriate for thousands of fans to gather in Camp Randall on Saturdays this fall.”

Alvarez also wrote that he is appreciative that 85 percent of season ticket holders ordered season tickets again this year.

He went on to say that depending on what the football season looks like, there are potential losses of upwards of 60 million dollars. He asked season ticket holders to reinvest their season ticket into a donation for 2020 as part of the Badger Legacy Campaign. For more information on the campaign, click here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Big Ten releases conference football schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago
Badgers will play a conference only schedule this year

News

Wisconsin bar owner burns a face mask in protest of statewide mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Angie Skiles was seen on video burning a mask insider her bar Oops Saloon and Grill in Camp Douglas

News

MPD: 3 injured, 1 detained in shooting at Garner Park

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Child care facilities face uncertainties as fall approaches

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Child care centers are facing new challenges during the pandemic, with questions arising as the school year approaches.

Latest News

News

Madison police officer saves choking baby, reunites with family: ’I went in this job to help people’

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Lodi students, parents protest all-virtual start to the school year

Updated: 11 hours ago

Crime

At least 3 shot, 2 arrested in shooting at a park on Madison’s west side

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser and Jackson Danbeck
Police say over 300 people were at Garner Park for recent homicide victim's celebration of life when the gunshots started.

Back To School

Lodi students, parents protest all-virtual start to the school year

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Some students and parents in Lodi say they are unhappy with the school district’s decision to go all-virtual in the fall.

Local

Madison police officer saves choking baby, reunites with family for first time

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
A three-month old baby is safe at home hanks to the quick thinking of a Madison police officer.

News

Kanye West officially files to be on Wisconsin presidential ballot

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Kanye West finally did it. Yeezy has officially filed to get his name on the ballot in Wisconsin for President of the United States.