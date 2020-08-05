Advertisement

Big Ten releases conference football schedule

The season will include a 10-game conference-only schedule
(WBAY)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSEMONT, Ill. (WMTV) - The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday morning that plans have been approved for the 2020 football season. The season will include a 10-game Conference-only schedule as early as the weekend of Sept. 5.

Wisconsin’s schedule will kick off against Indiana at Camp Randall on Friday, Sept. 4. Their schedule will continue as follows:

at Northwestern Sept. 12 (Sat.) Evanston, IL TBD

at Nebraska Sept. 19 (Sat.) Lincoln, NE TBD

vs Minnesota Sept. 26 (Sat.) Madison, WI Camp Randall Stadium TBD

at Maryland Oct. 3 (Sat) College Park, MD TBD Big Ten

vs Purdue Oct. 10 (Sat) Madison, WI Camp Randall Stadium TBD

vs Illinois Oct. 24 (Sat) Homecoming Madison, WI Camp Randall Stadium TBD

at Michigan Oct. 31 (Sat) Ann Arbor, MI TBD

at Iowa Nov. 14 (Sat) Iowa City, IA TBD

vs Rutgers Nov. 21 (Sat) Madison, WI Camp Randall Stadium TBD

The Badgers have two byes this season, week 7, Oct. 17, and week 10, Nov. 7.

Big Ten releases schedule for season
Big Ten releases schedule for season(Big Ten Network)

On the Big Ten’s website, the Conference said they remain hopeful for a September 2020 start for fall sports, but the issuing of a schedule doesn’t guarantee the games will take place, citing coronavirus concerns and prioritizing student safety

“While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendations of our medical experts,” the Conference wrote on their website.

The Conference also published their summary of COVID-19 medical protocols ahead of the season, writing that they recognize there is no way to eliminate risk of coronavirus transmission completely, and saying ultimately each institution is responsible for the safety of their teams.

According to the protocols, all sports are required to test a minimum of once per week, and high contact risk sports are required to test a minimum of twice per week. High contact risk sports are listed as football, basketball, field and ice hockey, volleyball, and more.

Testing will be required before accessing athletic facilities upon arrival to campus, and will be done through a third-party lab, and will work in conjunction with testing protocols at the institutions. Testing will also be required within three days of competition for sports with one game a week, and within three days of the first of the week’s competition for other high-risk sports that have multiple competitions per week.

For additional information on the protocols, including quarantining information, click here.

“Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate a safe return to campus for our students this fall,” Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President, said. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have prioritized the health and safety of our students. Their welfare is paramount and remains at the forefront of all of our decisions.”

According to Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren, any student-athletes who do not feel safe moving forward with the season due to coronavirus will retain their scholarships and have the support of the Conference.

The Big Teen Football Championship is currently scheduled for Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. They said that game could be moved to Dec. 19 at the latest. Their website also states teams can begin preseason practices on Aug. 7.

