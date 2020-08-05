Advertisement

Dane County announces recipients of $125,000 in grants to improve behavioral health for youth

Dane County announced on Wednesday the recipients of $125,000 in grants to help make behavioral health services more accessible to children and youth in the county.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi during the press conference Wednesday
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi during the press conference Wednesday(WMTV)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County announced on Wednesday the recipients of $125,000 in grants to help make behavioral health services more accessible to children and youth in the county.

The five recipients will each receive $25,000 this year, and an additional $50,000 will be given to each of the groups in 2021, pending approval from the Dane County Board.

Dane County previously asked for proposals from the groups in order to improve behavioral health services and support children and youth attending community and neighborhood centers.

Recipients will address mental health stigma using programs such as youth-led after-school multi-media projects and short series workshops for youth and parents, according to the county.

Recipients of Dane County’s Behavioral Health Community Center grant program include:

  • The Irwin A and Robert D Goodman Community Center will partner with Anesis Counseling Center to provide individual and group counseling services to middle and high school youth in the near eastside neighborhood of Madison.
  • Expanding the mental health capacity in eastern Dane County, the Deerfield Community Center will partner with Catholic Charities to identify youth with unmet behavioral health needs and provide case management, individual support, and referral to ensure elementary age youth receive needed services.
  • The Bayview Foundation will hire a social worker to provide one-on-one case management and group programming to deconstruct intergenerational trauma while building social and emotional wellness for middle and high school youth living in the Bayview neighborhood of central Madison.
  • On the far west side of Madison, the Lussier Community Education Center will work with Anesis Counseling Center to provide individual counseling and therapeutic groups to middle and high school youth.
  • The Rainbow Project will enhance mental health services on the north side of Madison by providing on-site behavioral health referral, support, and case management services to 4th and 5th grade students at the Kennedy Heights Neighborhood Center.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MMSD new Superintendent shares goals during first week

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Judge unsure if virus requires changes to Wisconsin election

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has questioned whether it would be right to order an easing of Wisconsin’s absentee voting regulations ahead of the November presidential election.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

State

Gov. Evers mobilizes Wisconsin National Guard to work as poll workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Gov. Tony Evers has decided to mobilize the Wisconsin National Guard to work as poll workers during primary elections on Aug 11.

Coronavirus

Percent of positive COVID-19 cases rises slightly after plummeting Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The percent of positive new cases rose slightly after reaching the lowest recorded percentage in almost a month the day before.

Crime

MPD: 2 gunmen jump man looking to buy drugs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison police say a man trying to buy drugs was jumped by two armed suspects late Tuesday night.

Crime

Madison Police Chief addresses shooting at Garner Park: “Off the charts”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Police say over 300 people were at Garner Park for recent homicide victim's celebration of life when the gunshots started.

State

Opponents of utility projects allege bias by ex-regulator

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former state regulator applied to become CEO of one of Wisconsin’s largest utility companies just months after voting to approve two of its projects.

News

Joe Biden, speakers, will not be at DNC in Milwaukee

Updated: 5 hours ago
Speakers, including presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, will no longer be traveling to Milwaukee for the DNC