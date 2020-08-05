Dane County announces recipients of $125,000 in grants to improve behavioral health for youth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County announced on Wednesday the recipients of $125,000 in grants to help make behavioral health services more accessible to children and youth in the county.

The five recipients will each receive $25,000 this year, and an additional $50,000 will be given to each of the groups in 2021, pending approval from the Dane County Board.

Dane County previously asked for proposals from the groups in order to improve behavioral health services and support children and youth attending community and neighborhood centers.

Recipients will address mental health stigma using programs such as youth-led after-school multi-media projects and short series workshops for youth and parents, according to the county.

Recipients of Dane County’s Behavioral Health Community Center grant program include:

The Irwin A and Robert D Goodman Community Center will partner with Anesis Counseling Center to provide individual and group counseling services to middle and high school youth in the near eastside neighborhood of Madison.

Expanding the mental health capacity in eastern Dane County, the Deerfield Community Center will partner with Catholic Charities to identify youth with unmet behavioral health needs and provide case management, individual support, and referral to ensure elementary age youth receive needed services.

The Bayview Foundation will hire a social worker to provide one-on-one case management and group programming to deconstruct intergenerational trauma while building social and emotional wellness for middle and high school youth living in the Bayview neighborhood of central Madison.

On the far west side of Madison, the Lussier Community Education Center will work with Anesis Counseling Center to provide individual counseling and therapeutic groups to middle and high school youth.

The Rainbow Project will enhance mental health services on the north side of Madison by providing on-site behavioral health referral, support, and case management services to 4th and 5th grade students at the Kennedy Heights Neighborhood Center.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.