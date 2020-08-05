Fire on southside of Madison that displaced 5 people, 3 pets, caused by candle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire that displaced five people and three pets on the south side of Madison on Aug. 3 was determined to be started accidentally by a candle, the Madison Fire Department said on Wednesday.

On Aug. 3, the Madison Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Magnolia Lane to find smoke coming out of the building.

According to the Madison Fire Department, everyone made it out of the building, but told firefighters there were still pets left inside. Two dogs were found inside and rescued, and a rabbit was rescued as well.

All people and animals were uninjured, but five people were displaced. The displaced people connected with the American Red Cross, and Dane County Animal Services provided supplies for some of the pets.

Upon investigation, fire investigators found the fire was accidental, and was caused by an unattended candle. About $30,000.00 in damage are estimated.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.