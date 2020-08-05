Advertisement

Gov. Evers Announces Federal Disaster Aid Resources for St. Croix County

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that residents and businesses in St. Croix County affected by the severe storms June 28 through July 1, 2020 can apply for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA).

In addition to St. Croix, the loans are available in Barron, Dunn, Pierce, and Polk counties as well as Washington county in Minnesota. The loans provide up to $2 million to help residents and businesses repair or replace the physical damage caused by the storms.

“Wisconsinites know how to band together and rebuild together when disaster hits,” said Gov. Evers. “These low-interest loans will extend a crucial lifeline to the hardworking folks who live and work in these communities so that they may successfully recover after the devasting floods earlier this summer.”

A survey conducted by the SBA in St. Croix revealed that there are more than 25 homes and business that were significantly damaged.

“After seeing the devastation firsthand, I can tell you that these communities and their residents are resilient,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator Dr. Darrell L. Williams. “These funds will give them the help they need to get back on their feet during these difficult times.”

Applications are available through the SBA’s secure Electronic Loan Application (ELA) website.

