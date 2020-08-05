Advertisement

Gov. Evers mobilizes Wisconsin National Guard to work as poll workers

Gov. Tony Evers has decided to mobilize the Wisconsin National Guard to work as poll workers during primary elections on Aug 11.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo courtesy Wisconsin.gov (2020)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
This comes after the governor issued Executive Order #82, which authorizes the Wisconsin National Guard to provide support during the August election, as well as issues the statewide mask mandate last week.

Gov. Evers decision comes amid a critical shortage of poll workers in the state, as many decided to stay home come Election Day over COVID-19 concerns.

“The Wisconsin National Guard has played a critical role in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and this mission is no different,” Evers said in a statement Wednesday. “Time and time again the Guard has stepped up to help their neighbors, friends, and communities, as they will be doing on election day by helping to ensure that every Wisconsinite can vote safely without fear for their health.”

The governor has yet to decide how many Guards will be sent to work as poll workers, but those chosen will report to duty on Sunday to complete training and receive their assignments. From there, the Guards will report to clerks on Monday to receive additional training and assist with setting up polling stations. They will then serve as poll workers the next day, on Tuesday the 11th.

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard reside in all 72 Wisconsin counties and will serve in the county in which they live, according to the governor’s office. The Guards will be wearing civilian clothes.

During Wisconsin’s general election on April 7, more than 2,400 Guards mobilized in the same role and supported 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Then during the May 11 special election in the state’s 7th Congressional District, another 160 served as poll workers.

People interested in working as poll workers are encouraged to apply by contacting their municipal clerk’s office or visiting the MyVote Wisconsin website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

