Helbachs Coffee at risk of losing food and drink license for defying mask mandate

Helbachs Coffee in Middleton is at risk of losing its food and drink license if it continues to disregard Dane County’s mask mandate.
Helbachs posted this sign outside their Middleton coffee shop: "This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering."
Helbachs posted this sign outside their Middleton coffee shop: "This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering."(Jason Chance)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Public health Madison & Dane County confirms to NBC15 News that Helbachs has now received a total of three citations for not complying with Emergency Order #8.

Public health Madison & Dane County confirms to NBC15 News that Helbachs has now received a total of three citations for not complying with Emergency Order #8.

This comes after the coffeehouse hung a sign on their business that read “Mask-Free Zone” and employees there could be seen not wearing face masks.

According to a “Notice of intent to revoke license” issued to Helbachs on July 31, Janel Heinrich, the Public Health Officer for Madison and Dane County, intends to seek revocation of their food and drink license for failing to comply with any provision of the Dane County Ordinances.

Heinrich argues in the notice that starting July 13, Helbachs engaged in repeated violations of Emergency Order #8. Those violations included hanging the “Mask Free Zone” sign, and directing that masks should be removed upon entry to the business.

Meanwhile, a “Freedom Fund” on GoFundMe has been launched to raise money for Helbachs. The organizer of that fundraiser, Casey Helbach, said that the money raised will be used to challenge the health department over the license and citations in court, as well as to set up a legal defense fund for other businesses owners “to fight for freedom and the unlawful orders” from the health department.

“Helbachs believes that this order is unlawful and should be opposed in court. We are not against the public’s safety but rather against Madison & Dane County Public Health infringing on our constitutional rights,” according to the GoFundMe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

