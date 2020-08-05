Joe Biden, speakers, will not be at DNC in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Democratic National Convention Committee announced Wednesday morning that speakers for the 2020 DNC, including presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, will no longer travel to Milwaukee.

According to the release sent out on Wednesday, the decision was made to prevent risking the health of Milwaukee’s community as well as staff and partners involved in the event.

Biden will no longer travel to Milwaukee, and will make his address from Delaware, his home state. Similarly, other planned speakers will not be going to Milwaukee either.

“From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first,” Tom Perez, DNC Chair, said. “We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives. That’s the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves. And that’s the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House.”

The Committee said that the majority of the speeches and segments for the convention were already taking place at locations across the country. There are currently no additional details on how Biden will be speaking.

The DNC will air from 8-10 p.m. CT Aug. 17-20, 2020.

Gov. Tony Evers released the following:

“The upcoming Democratic convention is different than we’d imagined. A lot has changed since we set out on this journey more than a year ago now, but the one thing that hasn’t is Democrats’ commitment to putting health and safety first. It has never been more important for elected officials to lead by example—that’s the kind of leader Joe is, and that’s the kind of president we need. I know he will continue to have a presence in Wisconsin, virtually or otherwise, and I look forward to doing everything we can to win Wisconsin.”

