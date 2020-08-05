Advertisement

Joe Biden, speakers, will not be at DNC in Milwaukee

The presumptive Democratic nominee and former Vice President will speak from Delaware
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Democratic National Convention Committee announced Wednesday morning that speakers for the 2020 DNC, including presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, will no longer travel to Milwaukee.

According to the release sent out on Wednesday, the decision was made to prevent risking the health of Milwaukee’s community as well as staff and partners involved in the event.

Biden will no longer travel to Milwaukee, and will make his address from Delaware, his home state. Similarly, other planned speakers will not be going to Milwaukee either.

“From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first,” Tom Perez, DNC Chair, said. “We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives. That’s the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves. And that’s the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House.”

The Committee said that the majority of the speeches and segments for the convention were already taking place at locations across the country. There are currently no additional details on how Biden will be speaking.

The DNC will air from 8-10 p.m. CT Aug. 17-20, 2020.

Gov. Tony Evers released the following:

“The upcoming Democratic convention is different than we’d imagined. A lot has changed since we set out on this journey more than a year ago now, but the one thing that hasn’t is Democrats’ commitment to putting health and safety first. It has never been more important for elected officials to lead by example—that’s the kind of leader Joe is, and that’s the kind of president we need. I know he will continue to have a presence in Wisconsin, virtually or otherwise, and I look forward to doing everything we can to win Wisconsin.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Opponents of utility projects allege bias by ex-regulator

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former state regulator applied to become CEO of one of Wisconsin’s largest utility companies just months after voting to approve two of its projects.

News

Wisconsin DHS gets $2 million grant towards behavioral health response during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wisconsin DHS was awarded a $2 million grant for behavior health response efforts during the pandemic

News

Fire on southside of Madison that displaced 5 people, 3 pets, caused by candle

Updated: 2 hours ago
A candle was found to be the cause of a fire that displaced five people and three pets in Madison.

Local

Alvarez: “we are preparing for the reality that it will not be appropriate for thousands of fans to gather”

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Badgers are preparing for a football season without fans

Latest News

News

Big Ten releases conference football schedule

Updated: 4 hours ago
Badgers will play a conference only schedule this year

News

Wisconsin bar owner burns a face mask in protest of statewide mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
Angie Skiles was seen on video burning a mask insider her bar Oops Saloon and Grill in Camp Douglas

News

MPD: 3 injured, 1 detained in shooting at Garner Park

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Child care facilities face uncertainties as fall approaches

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Child care centers are facing new challenges during the pandemic, with questions arising as the school year approaches.

News

Madison police officer saves choking baby, reunites with family: ’I went in this job to help people’

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Lodi students, parents protest all-virtual start to the school year

Updated: 14 hours ago