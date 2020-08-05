Advertisement

Judge unsure if virus requires changes to Wisconsin election

A federal judge has questioned whether it would be right to order an easing of Wisconsin’s absentee voting regulations ahead of the November presidential election.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Democrats and allied groups sued ahead of the state’s April election, urging Judge William Conley to ease absentee voting requirements as the pandemic began.

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked them, but the groups renewed their requests for November. Conley said during a hearing Wednesday that people know more about the virus now and he’s not sure he should take such substantial steps.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers activated the National Guard to serve as poll workers for Tuesday’s state primary.

