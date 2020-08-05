Lodi students, parents protest all-virtual start to the school year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some students and parents in Lodi say they are unhappy with the school district’s decision to go all-virtual in the fall.

Organized at a protest on Tuesday, the students demanded that the district overturn its decision, which was unanimously voted last week. They suggest that students get the option to choose whether to learn in-person or online.

Ethyn Meyer, a rising senior at Lodi High, said, “For me personally going from in school to online, my grades dropped significantly. I need that face-to-face learning, I need that teacher by my side.”

Another rising senior Rose Baron protested with the handmade sign “mental health is just as dangerous as COVID.” She explained that she struggles with online learning due to her own mental health, as well as frequent headaches.

“If you’re not going to wear a mask, then please stay home. If you’re going to make that choice, then please stay home,” Baron said. “The people that need to be in school will wear a mask because they know how important it is to be there.”

Karla Faust, a parent of two seniors, said she was surprised by the district’s decision. She pointed to survey results that the board presented at its July 29 meeting.

According to the presentation, 1,004 guardians among its four schools (primary, elementary, middle, high) completed a survey. One question asked, “Knowing what you know today, what would be your preferred instructional delivery option for your child in the fall?”

A majority of guardians for students at all age levels said they preferred some kind of in-person instruction—either in the traditional or blended approach.

“We 100 percent are on board if teachers don’t feel comfortable being in the classroom,” Faust said. “Then that becomes an employer issue, not necessarily a parent issue. At this point, we feel teachers are essential workers, and we need them.”

NBC15 also spoke with Lodi district administrator Vince Breunig.

“The board is in a no-win situation to make a decision,” Breunig said. “They made the decision in what they felt was in best interest of the students, staff, families and our community.”

As a parent himself, Breunig explained that he also wants to see kids back in school.

“But,” he added, “with the metrics and things that are going on and our safety, we want to make sure we have our kids safe. We can provide high quality instruction. We have now more time to plan for that than in the spring.”

Breunig also said a “lack of direction” thus far has created confusion, but he anticipates metrics to be released from the Department of Health Services next week.

“The problem with our nation fighting the pandemic has been-- the nation has pushed it to the state. The state has pushed it to the local levels, and you can’t fight a pandemic at the town, local and superintendent level. You just can’t,” he said.

Lodi’s all-virtual plan is set to expire in early November. For what comes after, Breunig said the board has yet to make a decision and will likely discuss at forthcoming meetings.

