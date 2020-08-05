Advertisement

Lodi students, parents protest all-virtual start to the school year

By Michelle Baik
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some students and parents in Lodi say they are unhappy with the school district’s decision to go all-virtual in the fall.

Organized at a protest on Tuesday, the students demanded that the district overturn its decision, which was unanimously voted last week. They suggest that students get the option to choose whether to learn in-person or online.

Ethyn Meyer, a rising senior at Lodi High, said, “For me personally going from in school to online, my grades dropped significantly. I need that face-to-face learning, I need that teacher by my side.”

Another rising senior Rose Baron protested with the handmade sign “mental health is just as dangerous as COVID.” She explained that she struggles with online learning due to her own mental health, as well as frequent headaches.

“If you’re not going to wear a mask, then please stay home. If you’re going to make that choice, then please stay home,” Baron said. “The people that need to be in school will wear a mask because they know how important it is to be there.”

Karla Faust, a parent of two seniors, said she was surprised by the district’s decision. She pointed to survey results that the board presented at its July 29 meeting.

According to the presentation, 1,004 guardians among its four schools (primary, elementary, middle, high) completed a survey. One question asked, “Knowing what you know today, what would be your preferred instructional delivery option for your child in the fall?”

A majority of guardians for students at all age levels said they preferred some kind of in-person instruction—either in the traditional or blended approach.

“We 100 percent are on board if teachers don’t feel comfortable being in the classroom,” Faust said. “Then that becomes an employer issue, not necessarily a parent issue. At this point, we feel teachers are essential workers, and we need them.”

NBC15 also spoke with Lodi district administrator Vince Breunig.

“The board is in a no-win situation to make a decision,” Breunig said. “They made the decision in what they felt was in best interest of the students, staff, families and our community.”

As a parent himself, Breunig explained that he also wants to see kids back in school.

“But,” he added, “with the metrics and things that are going on and our safety, we want to make sure we have our kids safe. We can provide high quality instruction. We have now more time to plan for that than in the spring.”

Breunig also said a “lack of direction” thus far has created confusion, but he anticipates metrics to be released from the Department of Health Services next week.

“The problem with our nation fighting the pandemic has been-- the nation has pushed it to the state. The state has pushed it to the local levels, and you can’t fight a pandemic at the town, local and superintendent level. You just can’t,” he said.

Lodi’s all-virtual plan is set to expire in early November. For what comes after, Breunig said the board has yet to make a decision and will likely discuss at forthcoming meetings.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Child care facilities face uncertainties as fall approaches

Updated: moments ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Child care centers are facing new challenges during the pandemic, with questions arising as the school year approaches.

VOD Recordings

Waunakee School Board Reverses Fall Reopening Plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
Recurring 5 p.m. news recording

News

Waunakee School District reverses decision on all-virtual start to school year for K-4 students

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall and Gretchen Gerlach
During a Board of Education meeting Monday, the Waunakee School District voted to reverse its decision on an all-virtual start to the school year for K-4 students.

News

Access for all: digital divide leaves out families during virtual learning

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
Educators and state officials look for solutions to connect struggling families to the internet before the school year begins.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Gov. Evers denies claim that he will mandate virtual learning for Wisconsin schools

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT

Back To School

FULL LIST: District Reopening Plans for upcoming school year

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By Tajma Hall
A full list of reopening plans for area school districts.

Education

SAT/ACT test scores now optional for UW-Madison applicants this year

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
UW-Madison will not require SAT / ACT standardized tests from prospective students this year, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Back To School

Baraboo students to return to the classroom this fall

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Tajma Hall
Baraboo students will return to classrooms in the fall.

Education

Kids app review: Sesame Street Family Play

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Leigh Mills
If you’re stuck at home and looking for new games to play with your young kids, then Children’s Librarian Carissa Christner’s app pick of the week is a good option. It’s called Sesame Street Family Play.

Local

Reopening schools: Janesville families given the option to choose a plan

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By Tajma Hall
Janesville families given option to choose online or in-person learning