Madison Police Chief addresses shooting at Garner Park: “Off the charts”

A total of three people were injured by bullets, and two others are in custody.
Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl during the press conference Wednesday
Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl during the press conference Wednesday
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In his first in-person press conference in weeks, Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl addressed the late-night shooting in which gunmen opened fire on a crowd of over 300 people attending a memorial event at Garner Park for a recent homicide victim Tuesday. A total of three people were injured by bullets, and two others are in custody.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were monitoring a celebration of the life of Maurice Bowman, a recent homicide victim, when the shooting erupted just after 9 p.m. Police estimate a crowd of over 300 had gathered at a pavilion at Garner Park, off of Mineral Point Road, for the memorial event.

A police incident report found that “men, women, and children were seen fleeing from the gunfire,” when the shots were heard coming from the park and the park’s pavilion.

Three gunshot victims arrived to local hospitals to be treated, and two others received injuries police said were not related to the shooting. All are expected to be okay.

Officers at the scene said they found a total of 63 spent shell casings, including cases from an AK-47, and from a handgun. Officers also found two guns at Garner Park.

LIVE: Updates on Garner Park shooting

#LIVE Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl gives updates on the shooting at Garner Park last night. MORE >> https://bit.ly/2BZC4tB

Posted by NBC15 Madison on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

During a press conference the day after, Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl determined that the shooting was not random. The chief described the incident as the latest incident as gun violence continues spiraling upwards in Madison area. In July, MPD counted 50 shots fired calls, and 11 people were struck by bullets, according to the chief.

Wahl said he could not confirm whether the shooting was gang-related.

MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain told reporters that a DJ was playing music on the second level of the pavilion. DeSpain said that the shooters approached under the cover of the night and opened fire on the memorial attendees. MPD officers who were nearby also reported seeing muzzle flashes from the pavilion - suggesting attendees opened fire in return.

One of the guns found at the scene
One of the guns found at the scene

MPD says that two arrests were made Tuesday night. Charges include felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and another was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Eight people have been homicide victims in Madison this year, double the number in all of 2019.

If anyone has information on this incident, you’re encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.

Police investigate shooting scene at Garner Park Tuesday night
Police investigate shooting scene at Garner Park Tuesday night(WMTV)

