Madison police officer saves choking baby, reunites with family for first time

A three-month old baby is safe at home thanks to the quick thinking of a Madison police officer.
By Brittney Ermon
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A three-month old baby is safe at home thanks to the quick thinking of a Madison police officer.

NBC15 News witnessed a special moment, as the father of the baby girl met the officer for the first time.

A frantic call for help - A Madison mother dials 911, to try and save her choking baby’s life.

“I was just panicking. I didn’t know what to think,” says mother Demeria Burke.

Burke was outside with her baby last Tuesday, when MPD officer Andy Deuchars rushed to their home on Jupiter Drive.

“I was relieved. Emotions were everywhere,” Burke said.

After the officer administered a few chest compressions and back blows, the baby started crying again.

Officer Andy Deuchars and the baby, Brooklyn.
Officer Andy Deuchars and the baby, Brooklyn.(WMTV)

Christopher Scott, the baby’s father, was at work in Fort Atkinson when it happened. He said he immediately rushed home.

“It’s so much conflict going on between police officers and black lives. It wasn’t about race anymore.” he says. “It was about doing his duty and working hard… I was more and more excited to meet this young man.”

So he did.

It was a first-time meeting, and an opportunity to see three-month-old baby Brooklyn, happy and healthy.

“Being able to see them now, with the three-month-old baby flourishing, it makes me feel good,” said Officer Deuchars.

It was a split second decision that the family will remember for a lifetime.

“I went in this job to help people. So any day I can do that in a meaningful way, it’s a fulfilling day,” Deuchars says.

