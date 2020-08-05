Advertisement

MPD: 2 gunmen jump man looking to buy drugs

Madison police say a man trying to buy drugs was jumped by two armed suspects late Tuesday night.
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.(WMTV)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say a man trying to buy drugs was jumped by two armed suspects late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a disturbance near the intersection of Lake and Langdon streets around 11:15 p.m., where they found car keys in the street and a loaded handgun magazine.

They also found over 43 grams of marijuana in a vehicle police believe is connected to the crime.

The victim later admitted to officers that he was in the area to purchase drugs, when the who armed men jumped him. The victim says two guns were held to his head during the robbery.

No description of the suspects were provided at this time.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 15 minutes ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 27 minutes ago

State

Gov. Evers mobilizes Wisconsin National Guard to work as poll workers

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Gov. Tony Evers has decided to mobilize the Wisconsin National Guard to work as poll workers during primary elections on Aug 11.

Coronavirus

Percent of positive COVID-19 cases rises slightly after plummeting Tuesday

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The percent of positive new cases rose slightly after reaching the lowest recorded percentage in almost a month the day before.

Latest News

Crime

Madison Police Chief addresses shooting at Garner Park: “Off the charts”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Police say over 300 people were at Garner Park for recent homicide victim's celebration of life when the gunshots started.

State

Opponents of utility projects allege bias by ex-regulator

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former state regulator applied to become CEO of one of Wisconsin’s largest utility companies just months after voting to approve two of its projects.

News

Joe Biden, speakers, will not be at DNC in Milwaukee

Updated: 4 hours ago
Speakers, including presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, will no longer be traveling to Milwaukee for the DNC

Crime

One dead, two injured in Oshkosh shooting; man in custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Oshkosh Police say a 59-year-old man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

News

Wisconsin DHS gets $2 million grant towards behavioral health response during the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Wisconsin DHS was awarded a $2 million grant for behavior health response efforts during the pandemic

News

Fire on southside of Madison that displaced 5 people, 3 pets, caused by candle

Updated: 5 hours ago
A candle was found to be the cause of a fire that displaced five people and three pets in Madison.