MPD: 2 gunmen jump man looking to buy drugs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say a man trying to buy drugs was jumped by two armed suspects late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a disturbance near the intersection of Lake and Langdon streets around 11:15 p.m., where they found car keys in the street and a loaded handgun magazine.

They also found over 43 grams of marijuana in a vehicle police believe is connected to the crime.

The victim later admitted to officers that he was in the area to purchase drugs, when the who armed men jumped him. The victim says two guns were held to his head during the robbery.

No description of the suspects were provided at this time.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com

