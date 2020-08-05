MPD: 3 injured, 1 detained in shooting at Garner Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were injured and one person detained in connection to a shooting at Garner Park in Madison Tuesday evening.

Officers told NBC15 that one person has been detained in connection with the incident. According to an incident report from MPD, three people arrived at local hospitals with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Police say the shooting happened near a large gathering celebrating the life of Maurice Bowman, a recent homicide victim.

Officers have located evidence of a shooting, including a firearm and shell casings.

The incident happened around 9:07 p.m., in the area of Garner Park at 333 S. Rosa Road on the city’s west side.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.