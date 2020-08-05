Advertisement

New MMSD Superintendent shares goals during first week

Dr. Carlton Jenkins talks about addressing racial disparities and improving reading
By Elise Romas
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - August 4 was the first day of work for Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins.

Dr. Jenkins shared his goals during a virtual press conference with the media on Wednesday. He spoke about his desire to increase reading levels for all ages, even during the pandemic.

“What we did in the spring, because that happened so quick, that was crisis learning, now, we’ve learned a lot and we’re going to move intentionally to online learning and we have to make sure our staff gets the training and what are the best practices not that we’ve moved online,” Dr. Jenkins said.

Dr. Jenkins also added that he wants to address and repair any racial disparities within the district.

“Not only just being prepared for college, career and community, we have to mean that,” Dr. Jenkins said. “We have to try to remove barriers so that all students who are aspiring to that are able to achieve that. We’re talking about being in an environment where all students, all adults feel safe, we have to mean that.”

He comes to Madison from the Robbinsdale Minnesota School District (RMSD), where he was also Superintendent. Before that, Dr. Jenkins was the Chief Academic Officer for the Atlanta Public School System (APSS) in Georgia. He has held previous leadership positions as an MMSD Associate Principal for Madison Memorial High School and Associate Principal and Principal with the Beloit Public School District (BPSD).

Dr. Jenkins also received a Master of Science in Educational Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

