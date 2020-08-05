One dead, two injured in Oshkosh shooting; man in custody

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is facing charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Attempted Homicide after a shooting in Oshkosh.

Joshua Aide was taken into custody Tuesday night by deputies with the Green County Sheriff's Office.

Oshkosh Police say a 59-year-old man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound. The Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy Thursday.

A 57-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, who lived in the home where the shooting took place, also suffered gunshot wounds. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The man and woman are listed in stable condition, police say.

No names were released.

It was about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night when officers were called to the 1700 block of Minnesota Street for a report of a disturbance with a weapon. Police were informed there had been a possible shooting at a home.

Ryan Girod, who lives on Minnesota Street, heard the popping, but thought she was hearing were fireworks. According to Girod, ”I opened my window, my curtain and saw someone standing there, but that was it and didn’t think anything of it, just because I’d recognized the man from being around before so I closed my curtain and went about my business.”

Girod confirms the man she saw was Josh Aide.

It wasn’t until Girod’s son told her there were people outside with guns that she realized what happened.

“I live in, I think, an incredibly safe neighborhood I’ve never feared for my life. It’s just, it makes me sad because I do know Rebecca and it sounds like it’s domestic violence situation and it’s scary that that’s what her life was,” says Girod.

Authorities haven’t released a motive for the shooting, but they say Aide knew the victims.

After the shooting, police put out an alert that they were looking for Aide in connection to the shooting. At about 11:45 p.m., the department announced that Aide had been taken into custody in Green County.

Oshkosh Police would like anyone who may have information regarding the shooting to call them at 920-236-5700, or use the Relay app.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

ORIGINAL REPORT: A heavy police presence could be spotted on Oshkosh’s south side late Tuesday night.

An Action 2 News crew could see multiple squad cars in the area of the 1700 block of Minnesota Street.

Few details are known at this time, however some residents in the area were told to shelter in place.

Action 2 News has an inquiry in to police, and we will update this story as we learn more details in this developing situation.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.