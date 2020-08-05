Opponents of utility projects allege bias by ex-regulator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A former state regulator applied to become CEO of one of Wisconsin’s largest utility companies just months after voting to approve two of its projects.

That’s prompted opponents of the plans to accuse Mike Huebsch of bias. The Public Service Commission regulates state utilities. Huebsch voted in favor of Dairyland Power Cooperative’s plans as a major partner to build the $492 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line and a $700 million natural gas plant.

His vote came in his last five months at the commission. He resigned in February. Huebsch didn’t get the Dairyland job. He didn’t return a call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.