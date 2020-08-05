Advertisement

Percent of positive COVID-19 cases rises slightly after plummeting Tuesday

The percent of positive new cases rose slightly after reaching the lowest recorded percentage in almost a month the day before.
(NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percent of positive new cases rose slightly after reaching the lowest recorded percentage in almost a month the day before.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports on Wednesday that the percent of positive new cases rose to 5.2 percent, up from 4 percent on Tuesday. Tuesday’s percentage was the lowest recorded since early July.

The DHS recorded 884 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, over 150 more cases than the day before, but less than the high case counts tallied last week. The two-week average now stands at 842 cases per day.

Nine new deaths due to the coronavirus were counted on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 970 in Wisconsin. That is about 1.7 percent of all those who tested positive for the virus in the state.

About 4,826 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is about 8.5 percent of all of those who tested positive in Wisconsin, according to the DHS.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 13 minutes ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 25 minutes ago

State

Gov. Evers mobilizes Wisconsin National Guard to work as poll workers

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Gov. Tony Evers has decided to mobilize the Wisconsin National Guard to work as poll workers during primary elections on Aug 11.

Crime

MPD: 2 gunmen jump man looking to buy drugs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison police say a man trying to buy drugs was jumped by two armed suspects late Tuesday night.

Latest News

Crime

Madison Police Chief addresses shooting at Garner Park: “Off the charts”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Police say over 300 people were at Garner Park for recent homicide victim's celebration of life when the gunshots started.

State

Opponents of utility projects allege bias by ex-regulator

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former state regulator applied to become CEO of one of Wisconsin’s largest utility companies just months after voting to approve two of its projects.

News

Joe Biden, speakers, will not be at DNC in Milwaukee

Updated: 4 hours ago
Speakers, including presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, will no longer be traveling to Milwaukee for the DNC

Crime

One dead, two injured in Oshkosh shooting; man in custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Oshkosh Police say a 59-year-old man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

News

Wisconsin DHS gets $2 million grant towards behavioral health response during the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Wisconsin DHS was awarded a $2 million grant for behavior health response efforts during the pandemic

News

Fire on southside of Madison that displaced 5 people, 3 pets, caused by candle

Updated: 5 hours ago
A candle was found to be the cause of a fire that displaced five people and three pets in Madison.