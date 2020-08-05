Percent of positive COVID-19 cases rises slightly after plummeting Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percent of positive new cases rose slightly after reaching the lowest recorded percentage in almost a month the day before.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports on Wednesday that the percent of positive new cases rose to 5.2 percent, up from 4 percent on Tuesday. Tuesday’s percentage was the lowest recorded since early July.

The DHS recorded 884 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, over 150 more cases than the day before, but less than the high case counts tallied last week. The two-week average now stands at 842 cases per day.

Nine new deaths due to the coronavirus were counted on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 970 in Wisconsin. That is about 1.7 percent of all those who tested positive for the virus in the state.

About 4,826 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is about 8.5 percent of all of those who tested positive in Wisconsin, according to the DHS.

