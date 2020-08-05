Pleasant condition remain through the end of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure remains in control through the end of the week. As winds shift to the south, we can expect a steady warm up with highs by Friday back into the 80s. Outside of some afternoon clouds and perhaps a passing sprinkle, no big concerns through Friday. Our next weathermaker will arrive just in time for the upcoming weekend.

Right now, scattered showers and storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall doesn't look to be too impressive and severe weather should avoid the area too. Summer conditions will return as temperatures climb back to the middle and upper 80s along with higher humidity levels.

Warm and humid conditions will stick around into much of next week. This will continue slight storm chances as well.

