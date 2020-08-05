Advertisement

Two bars in Wisconsin Dells temp. closed after workers test positive

The Brat House Grill and the Sand Bar Wisconsin Dells made the announcements in separate social media posts this week.
Wisconsin Dells (Source: City of Wisconsin Dells' website)
Wisconsin Dells (Source: City of Wisconsin Dells' website)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Two bars in Wisconsin Dells are temporarily closing their doors after employees tested positive for COVID-19.



The Grill says that they were notified that one member of their staff received a positive COVID-19 test. They are now testing all of their workers, and will deep clean the facility.

The Sand Bar also said one member tested positive and are now working with the local health department “to help guide us through for what is best for our family and visitors.”

The announcements come after at least three people at Ho-Chunk Casino Wisconsin Dells and two people at Noah’s Ark water park tested positive for the coronavirus. The casino has decided to stay open, while the water park announced it will remain closed as staff sanitize and clean the facility.

